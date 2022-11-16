Federal jury finds Bristow man guilty in 2018 slaying of Jenks man

A federal jury found a Bristow man guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in Indian Country in a 2018 Jenks fatal shooting.

It is the second time a jury has found Justin Dale Little guilty of murdering Johnathon Weatherford, 21.

Little, 29, was serving a life prison sentence in state prison for the first-degree murder of Weatherford when his conviction and sentence were overturned following the landmark 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling.

The McGirt decision determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished, meaning the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction in major crimes that occurred within the reservation and involved a tribal member. Little is a member of the Seminole Nation.

A grand jury indicted Little on April 8, 2021, in Tulsa federal court on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country. His trial began Monday.

Little has maintained his innocence.

Prosecutors claimed that Little stalked Weatherford on April 22, 2018, and shot him in the back as he walked down some railroad tracks near Jenks High School.

Officials later seized from Little’s home a rifle he had purchased March 19, 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor Regal told the jury during his closing argument Wednesday that Little was jealous because Weatherford was in a relationship with a woman with whom Little shared a child.

“Jealous is underselling it,” Regal told the jury, adding that Little wasn’t just jealous. “He was obsessed.”

Little often stalked the woman and others with whom she associated — once driving to Norman to confront someone he thought was seeing her — despite the woman's having made it perfectly clear that she did not want anything to do with him, Regal said.

Police arrested Little about eight hours after the homicide.

Regal said Little continuously lied when interviewed by police after the shooting until he was confronted with more evidence pointing to him.

In the end, Regal said, Little admitted to following Weatherford in his pickup after Weatherford left the woman’s apartment and walked toward his home.

But Little told police he wanted only to confront Weatherford and not to kill him, Regal said.

“He watched him and stalked him through the streets of Jenks armed with a sniper rifle,” the prosecutor said.

Attorneys for Little, meanwhile, tried to cast doubt on some of the physical evidence and said there were others whom Jenks police failed to investigate.

Little faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced later.

