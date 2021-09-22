Federal jury convicts man in 2020 east Tulsa murder

A federal jury Wednesday found a Mounds man guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country and related charges in connection with a 2020 killing in east Tulsa.
The jury found Kyle Quentin Sago, 31, guilty of fatally shooting Daniel Morgan, 42.
“A federal jury evaluated compelling evidence presented by federal prosecutors and found Kyle Sago guilty of murdering Daniel Morgan,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I am proud of the exemplary performance by Assistant U.S Attorneys Ross Lenhardt and Aaron Jolly during the three-day trial.
“As evidenced by two murder convictions in two trials this week, my office and our partners at the FBI and Tulsa Police Department have demonstrated we will uphold the law and fight for justice on behalf of victims of gun violence and their families.”
Tulsa Police initially arrested Sago July 28, 2020, following the shooting death of Morgan three days earlier.
Morgan was found outside his residence in the 18500 block of East First Street. He had been shot multiple times.
Morgan reportedly was sleeping when Sago drove up to his house and asked a woman to awaken Morgan so they could talk about “business.”
A witness reported hearing multiple gunshots after Morgan walked outside the house. The witness told police Sago fired more shots from inside a Hyundai while Morgan was retreating.
Sago, arrested two days later in the Liberty-Mounds area, claimed self-defense.
Sago tried to plead guilty in April to second-degree murder, but the judge overseeing the case rejected the agreement in July, citing evidence that Sago should have been tried for first-degree murder.
Lenhardt, who approved the plea agreement, told the judge at the time that he believed a jury would support a second-degree murder charge.
A first-degree murder charge might have been easier to prove to a jury had a motive been determined, Lenhardt said at the time.
Federal prosecutors assumed jurisdiction in the case after determining Morgan was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the fatal shooting occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
In addition to the murder count, the jury found Sago guilty of one count of using a firearm during first degree murder and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.