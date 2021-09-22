Federal jury convicts man in 2020 east Tulsa murder

A federal jury Wednesday found a Mounds man guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country and related charges in connection with a 2020 killing in east Tulsa.

The jury found Kyle Quentin Sago, 31, guilty of fatally shooting Daniel Morgan, 42.

“A federal jury evaluated compelling evidence presented by federal prosecutors and found Kyle Sago guilty of murdering Daniel Morgan,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I am proud of the exemplary performance by Assistant U.S Attorneys Ross Lenhardt and Aaron Jolly during the three-day trial.

“As evidenced by two murder convictions in two trials this week, my office and our partners at the FBI and Tulsa Police Department have demonstrated we will uphold the law and fight for justice on behalf of victims of gun violence and their families.”

Tulsa Police initially arrested Sago July 28, 2020, following the shooting death of Morgan three days earlier.

Morgan was found outside his residence in the 18500 block of East First Street. He had been shot multiple times.

Morgan reportedly was sleeping when Sago drove up to his house and asked a woman to awaken Morgan so they could talk about “business.”