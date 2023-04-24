A federal judge on Monday dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by a former Cherokee Nation Foundation executive who moved to Poland after tribal criminal charges were filed against her.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III granted the Cherokee Nation’s request to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it by former Cherokee Nation Foundation Executive Director Kimberlie Gilliland.

"The Attorney General's Office handles thousands of criminal cases every year and is pleased — but not surprised — that the federal court has determined that the defendant will have to face the charges in the Cherokee Nation Courts," Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said when asked for comment on the ruling.

Gilliland, 53, filed the lawsuit in 2022 in Tulsa federal court, seeking to have a warrant for her arrest voided and tribal embezzlement charges dismissed.

The Cherokee Nation charged Gilliland in 2016 with nine counts of embezzlement. Cherokee Nation prosecutors added six additional embezzlement charges in 2019.

Gilliland served as executive director for the Cherokee Nation Foundation, then called the Cherokee Nation Education Corp., from 2009 until she left the organization in 2013.

The bulk of the charges stem from travel expenses she paid with Cherokee Nation Foundation funds between 2011 and 2013.

Gilliland, through an attorney, has denied any wrongdoing.

In her lawsuit, Gilliland asked Heil to void the Cherokee Nation warrant issued for her arrest and determine that the 15 charges she faces are illegal and should be dismissed.

She contends that she is in what amounts to custody because she is required to post a $10,000 cash bond to remain free on bail if she is arrested.

But Heil ruled that he didn’t have the legal authority to comply with Gilliland’s requests, citing the Cherokee Nation’s contention that the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction to hear the case because Gilliland is not in custody.

“Here, Gilliland remains at large in Poland by her own deliberate choice to move there after she was arraigned on the original complaint,” Heil wrote, in his 14-page order and opinion. “She has emphatically indicated her intent not to return to the United States for trial by requesting a trial in abstentia.”

Cherokee Nation officials have opposed trying Gilliland unless she is present in court.

The Cherokee Nation does not have an extradition agreement with Poland, according to court documents.