Federal judge sends Ascension St. John employee vaccination case back to state court

“The TRO was issued after notice that Defendants were removing the case to federal court due to federal question, and without allowing the Defendants opportunity to brief or argue the issues,” Ascension wrote in its filing.

The state also has not established the irreparable harm the vaccine rule would have to cause before it was entitled to a temporary restraining order, Ascension St. John claimed.

Ascension also claimed that LaFortune improperly entered the temporary restraining order despite attorneys for the health care system not having been given a chance to argue against the order and after being informed that the company planned to move the case to federal court.

The state, meanwhile, parsed the timing of the events immediately after the filing of the lawsuit to argue that the TRO is valid.

“Clearly the TRO was properly granted by the state court before defendants filed their Notice of Removal” to federal court, the state claims.

The state also claimed it hadn’t signed off on the case being moved to federal court, which it claims is a requirement under the Eleventh Amendment to the Constitution.

