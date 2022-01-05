Federal grand jury returns indictment against man accused of shooting, killing Tulsa 13-year-old

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a young man accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old in west Tulsa two weeks ago.
The announcement came as U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson shared several indictments resulting from the January 2022 Federal Grand Jury A.
Christian James Harrison, 19, faces charges of first degree murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the news release.
Harrison, a Seminole Indian, is accused of fatally striking Brayden Walley in a volley of bullets sent toward Walley and his older brother, whom Harrison was fighting with, on Dec. 22 at the Parkview Terrace apartments, 1615 W. 59th St.
Walley's brother told police he was arguing with a woman in an apartment there and kicked an air conditioner on his way out. Harrison, hearing the commotion, followed Walley's brother outside and argued with him, the indictment alleges.
Walley's brother said he walked across the street to speak with Walley before he and Walley returned to Harrison, who then allegedly pulled out a gun.
"(Walley's brother) asked Harrison if he was going to use the gun instead of fight," an FBI special agent wrote in a criminal complaint. "Harrison said yes and shot approximately seven times."
Walley was struck two or three times, the complaint states, and Harrison fled.
At least two other witnesses, including another juvenile, identified Harrison as the shooter, according to the complaint.
Harrison, whose address was listed near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue in jail records, was arrested Dec. 28 and remains in the Tulsa County jail on a U.S. Marshal hold.
Walley, the 60th Tulsa homicide victim of 2021, is one of four juveniles killed last year, including a 3-year-old girl in April, a 15-year-old boy in August and another 13-year-old boy last week. There were 62 homicides recorded within the city limits.