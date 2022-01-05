Federal grand jury returns indictment against man accused of shooting, killing Tulsa 13-year-old

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a young man accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old in west Tulsa two weeks ago.

The announcement came as U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson shared several indictments resulting from the January 2022 Federal Grand Jury A.

Christian James Harrison, 19, faces charges of first degree murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the news release.

Harrison, a Seminole Indian, is accused of fatally striking Brayden Walley in a volley of bullets sent toward Walley and his older brother, whom Harrison was fighting with, on Dec. 22 at the Parkview Terrace apartments, 1615 W. 59th St.

Walley's brother told police he was arguing with a woman in an apartment there and kicked an air conditioner on his way out. Harrison, hearing the commotion, followed Walley's brother outside and argued with him, the indictment alleges.