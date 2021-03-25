Federal grand jury charges two in previous Tulsa County homicide cases; feds charge another in Craig County slaying

A federal grand jury has issued indictments against two more people whose state convictions and sentences were tossed, and another man faces a federal first-degree murder complaint in connection with a Sunday killing.
All three of the cases are in federal court due to the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, which deals with crimes involving American Indians and the state’s lack of jurisdiction to prosecute them.
The two indictments come as the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the convictions and sentences of Erik Sherney Williams and Johnny Edward Mize Jr.
Both sought to overturn their state convictions based on the McGirt ruling.
Williams, 44, received a life without parole sentence after a Tulsa County jury convicted him in the 2014 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Christian Shockley, 24, who was shot outside her eastside Tulsa apartment.
The two-count indictment charges Williams with first-degree murder in Indian Country and causing death by using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence.
The case qualified for federal charges rather than state charges because Shockley was an American Indian, according to the indictment. The murder occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
Another grand jury indictment filed Wednesday charges Mize with second-degree murder in Indian Country.
Mize is serving a 25-year prison term he received in January 2019 after a Tulsa County jury convicted him of first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion.
Mize told authorities at the time of his arrest that he fired a gun at individuals in a pickup that he said were stealing from his father’s fireworks stand on July 4, 2017.
Jake Ulrich, 15, was found slumped in the cab of the pickup after it was abandoned by the other occupant, Jack Ulrich.
Jake Ulrich was an American Indian, and the shooting occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, qualifying the case for federal jurisdiction.
Federal officials also filed a first-degree murder complaint against Josiah Gammill of Tulsa in connection with the slaying of Hunter Allen Majors, 20, on Sunday.
An arrest affidavit alleges that Gammill shot Majors to death with a shotgun near Picher in Craig County.
A woman who was with the pair and another unidentified woman told Tulsa police that the four were traveling toward Picher when they stopped their vehicle so the women could urinate on the side of the road, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that after all four got out of the vehicle and that Gammill told Majors to walk farther up the road so he couldn’t see the women urinating.
The woman said Gammill then retrieved a shotgun out of the trunk of her car and shot Majors twice in the abdomen.
She told police that the three then drove back to Tulsa, where Gammill burned his clothing near Chandler Park out of concern that it might have blood on it.
The three then went to a motel in the 8200 block of East Skelly Drive, where the woman said Gammill had been living.
Police arrested Gammill at the motel on Monday. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail Monday evening, records show.
Police recovered a shotgun shell the same brand and color as the ones recovered at the shooting scene, near the center of Craig County Road 260 near its intersection with County Road S 4440.
Police recovered burned clothes and a shotgun from the Chandler Park area on Monday. Police used a dog trained to detect explosives and gunpowder residue to locate a pump-action shotgun that matched the description given by one of the women.
Gammill is a citizen of the Quapaw Nation, while Majors was a member of the Choctaw Nation, according to the complaint. Majors died within the Cherokee Nation reservation.