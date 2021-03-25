Federal grand jury charges two in previous Tulsa County homicide cases; feds charge another in Craig County slaying

The woman told police that after all four got out of the vehicle and that Gammill told Majors to walk farther up the road so he couldn’t see the women urinating.

The woman said Gammill then retrieved a shotgun out of the trunk of her car and shot Majors twice in the abdomen.

She told police that the three then drove back to Tulsa, where Gammill burned his clothing near Chandler Park out of concern that it might have blood on it.

The three then went to a motel in the 8200 block of East Skelly Drive, where the woman said Gammill had been living.

Police arrested Gammill at the motel on Monday. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail Monday evening, records show.

Police recovered a shotgun shell the same brand and color as the ones recovered at the shooting scene, near the center of Craig County Road 260 near its intersection with County Road S 4440.

Police recovered burned clothes and a shotgun from the Chandler Park area on Monday. Police used a dog trained to detect explosives and gunpowder residue to locate a pump-action shotgun that matched the description given by one of the women.