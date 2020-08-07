U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores, seen here in a file photo, said Friday a federal grand jury issued a record 50 indictments this month, including 10 linked to homicides. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World file
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores, seen here in a file photo, said Friday a federal grand jury issued a record 50 indictments this month, including 10 linked to homicides. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World file
Stetson Payne
This map, part of court records, shows the 1866 boundaries of the Five Tribes.
Three suspects named in unrelated murders, but tied to the same Supreme Court decision, were in Tulsa federal court Friday.
U.S. Magistrate Jodi Jayne found there was probable cause to hold Bradon Bennett Kemp, 23, and Brandon Joseph Smith, 37, in jail pending their court proceedings following detention hearings. Lance Dylan Gatzman, 22, waived his right to a detention hearing after a grand jury indicted him Thursday on first-degree murder charges in Indian Country.
Gatzman and Smith face murder charges stemming from 2019 murders, which were initially filed in state court.
However, a July 9 Supreme Court decision found that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation 19th-century era boundaries that included much of Tulsa County.
The ruling has prompted state officials to dismiss pending cases where the crime occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation and the victim or defendant was American Indian.
Federal officials have picked up the dismissed cases involving major crimes and assumed jurisdiction in new cases where the crime occurred in Indian Country and at least one of the parties was American Indian.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement Friday that the grand jury issued a record 50 indictments this month, including 10 linked to homicides.
Kemp was arrested on a federal criminal complaint after the Tuesday fatal stabbing of David Woods at an apartment complex near 71st Street and Mingo Road.
Police found Woods’ body on a sidewalk in front of an apartment building at the Windsail apartment complex in the 7300 block of South 99th East Avenue about 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. A knife was found next to his body, an FBI agent wrote in the criminal complaint.
Woods was a Cherokee Nation tribal member, according to investigators.
A grand jury indicted Kemp Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country.
Two other cases heard Friday stem from 2019 murders that have since been dismissed in state court due to the Supreme Court ruling, involving Jimcy McGirt, a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member serving a life without parole sentence, who successfully challenged his child sex abuse convictions on jurisdictional grounds.
Gatzman faces a first-degree murder charge in Indian Country in connection with the Oct. 24 stabbing death of Christian Isiah Jones.
Smith, meanwhile, entered a blind guilty plea in state court, meaning he didn’t have a deal with prosecutors, in January to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter after admitting to strangling his wife, Cynthia Mayfield, 34, on March 4, 2019 “while acting in the heat of passion.”
Smith now faces first-degree murder charges in Indian Country in U.S. District Court.
“My office’s public safety responsibilities increased substantially as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt,” Shores said in a statement. “The 50 total indictments reflect hours of hard work by federal prosecutors and local, state, tribal and federal investigators.
“I am incredibly proud of my team and our law enforcement partners for handling this tidal wave of cases. It is incredibly humbling to see these public servants give their blood, sweat, and tears in the pursuit of justice.”
FEATURED VIDEO
FEATURED GALLERY
1970
1970
1970
1970
1970
1970
1971
1971
1972
1972
1972
1972
1973
1973
1974
1974
1974
1974
1974
1974
1974
1975
1975
1975
1975
1975
1975
1976
1976
1976
1977
1977
1977
1977
1977
1977
1978
1978
1978
1978
1979
1979
1979
1979
1979
1979
1979
1979
1979
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Curtis is a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. He also covers federal court news, maintains the Tulsa World database page and develops online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471