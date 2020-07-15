Federal prosecutors have filed felony charges in the case of two children who died in a hot car in south Tulsa last month.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced in a news release that Dustin Dennis, 31, has been charged with two counts of felony child neglect after the deaths of Ryan and Tegan Dennis on June 13.
Federal charges were filed two days after state prosecutors dropped second-degree murder charges against Dennis, citing the recent Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. The ruling found much of eastern Oklahoma remains legally Indian Territory for enforcing the federal Major Crimes Act.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Monday his office dropped murder charges after learning the children had tribal ancestry, leaving his office without jurisdiction to prosecute in light of the McGirt decision.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said federal prosecutors have been preparing for the case since Kunzweiler's office notified them of the change.
"Upon review of the facts and evidence by the FBI and federal prosecutors, we filed a Complaint alleging felony child neglect by Mr. Dennis," Shores said. "Our review of the facts and evidence is ongoing, and we will determine whether other violations of federal law should be presented to a federal grand jury for their consideration."
Charging documents in Tulsa County, now moot with the case moved to federal court, alleged Dennis caused the deaths of his children through child neglect from "sleeping for hours during the day when he was the sole caretaker" which resulted in the children climbing into his truck and dying from heat exhaustion.
In a statement, Dennis' attorney Stephen Lee said his client maintains his innocence. Lee said though the children's deaths were "certainly a tragedy, it was not a criminal act."