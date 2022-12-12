Federal agencies, partners convene in Tulsa for violent crime reduction summit

Hundreds of federal and state partners convened in downtown Tulsa on Monday for a violent crime reduction summit tipped off by the second-highest ranking official of the Department of Justice.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin and Mayor G.T. Bynum welcomed the out-of-towners to the eighth annual National Public Safety Partnership Summit with a mixture of light-hearted pokes about cow-folk and municipal pride, encouraging participants to take advantage of Tulsa's wonders and fear not inquiring of the locals.

"These are not characters," Franklin jokingly assured the attendees about Tulsa residents. "They really are that nice."

The partnership is the same one that paved the way for Bynum, Franklin and several other Tulsa officials to scope out a best-practice real-time crime center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in February. This is the organization's first summit in Tulsa.

The city volunteered to host the invitation-only, three-day event.

The summit gives individuals from a slew of site partners across the country direct access to public safety and violence reduction experts, an opportunity to share their own promising practices, and a place to gather information about the training and technical assistance resources available from the DOJ, according to a department news release.

“We have put together an exciting agenda,” Bureau of Justice Assistance Director Karhlton Moore told the crowd seated in a hotel ballroom. “We listened closely to your priorities and your challenges, and we tried to develop a summit that will exceed your expectations of PSP.

“We have attempted to cover everything from research to relationships, and our breakout sessions feature important topics such as addressing gun violence, community violence initiatives, crime analysis and strategic planning.”

The Justice Department has no higher priority than the safety of American communities, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, but that's not a one-agency job, especially amid an "epidemic" of gun violence.

"Across more than 50 sites in communities nationwide, the Justice Department through PSP is deploying data-driven, evidence-based strategies tailored to local needs, and that's the key — tailored to local needs," Monaco reiterated.

"Our communities and the law enforcement professionals who serve them are safer when they have the tools and the technology to do their jobs."

Monaco announced a new policy regarding the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, which the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives uses to connect guns to crimes.

All firearms and cartridge casings recovered in connection with DOJ criminal investigations, including those of department-funded task forces, must be analyzed and entered into NIBIN as soon as possible, ideally within 48 hours.

"Time is of the essence in linking crime guns," Monaco said. "We really want to make sure we're getting that information in in a timely way so we can make those connections, we can link those guns to those shooters, and we can take them off the streets before they can attack again."

Following her opening remarks, Monaco met with Clint Johnson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma; Muscogee Nation Attorney General Geri Wisner; and Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill for about 30 minutes, a spokeswoman said.

They discussed "the collaborative, positive working relationships between the Northern District of Oklahoma and the two nations, grant opportunities to help the tribes expand capacity, and fostering further partnerships with District Attorney’s Offices," she said.

Featured video: What to expect as Jan. 6 committee wraps up its work