FBI: Collinsville man used dog shock collar, cage to punish 3-year while teaching alphabet

A Collinsville man faces federal child abuse charges after authorities say he tortured a 3-year-old girl in 2020 by making her wear a shock collar and zapping her repeatedly when she couldn’t recite the alphabet correctly, among other alleged horrors.
Gustus Andrew Glen Pennington, 25, faces federal child abuse and neglect charges in Indian Country after he challenged his state charges on jurisdictional grounds.
He is in the Rogers County jail.
Since March 2020, Pennington has faced multiple child abuse charges in Rogers County District Court. The state charges could be in jeopardy now, though, since Pennington sought to have them dismissed based on a jurisdictional challenge.
State and federal courts have ruled since July that Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute American Indians when they are involved in major crimes within the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee or Seminole nations’ historic reservation boundaries.
Pennington is a member of Muscogee Nation, and the crimes are alleged to have occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee reservation.
A special agent with the FBI wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit filed Thursday that Pennington abused the 3-year-old repeatedly over a one-week period at his home in the 15000 block of North 149th East Avenue in Collinsville.
The girl moved in with Pennington and her mother on Feb. 21, 2020. It was unclear why the girl did not move in when her mother did about one week prior.
At some point in the late evening Feb. 21, Pennington said he “didn’t like the way (the girl) was acting and sat her down to have a talk.” according to the affidavit.
Pennington spanked the child off and on throughout the night and until the next morning, according to the affidavit.
The mother claimed she tried to stop Pennington, but he told her that the child had bruises from the assaults and if she tried to leave she would be arrested for allowing him to abuse the child.
“Throughout the night and next day Pennington spanked (the child) dozens of times approximately every few minutes,” according to the affidavit.
Over the ensuing weekend, Pennington also bound the child’s hands together and her abdomen to a table with a belt or strap while he continued to assault her with a piece of wood multiple times, according to the affidavit.
Pennington put a shock collar around the child’s neck on Feb. 24, 2020, according to the affidavit.
“He would demand she recite her alphabet and if she messed up, he would shock her,” according to the affidavit.
Pennington at some point put the child in a metal dog crate that was in a bedroom illuminated with a single red light, all of which he monitored with surveillance cameras. The child used a hole in a cinder block as a toilet, according to the affidavit.
The girl’s mother was able to summon help on Feb. 27 when she sent a text message to her sister.
A Rogers County Sheriff's Office deputy who investigated the case saw that the 3-year-old had multiple injuries consistent with abuse. The injuries included burn marks on the front of her neck, red abrasions on her buttocks and bruises on the front of her hips and lower abdomen.
A subsequent search of Pennington’s home turned up surveillance videos that depicted the girl, naked and wearing only a shock collar around her neck and a cone designed for a dog.
“There are videos where it is apparent (the girl) is getting shocked multiple times by the shock collar,” the affidavit continues.
Authorities also found during a search of Pennington’s cellular phone evidence that he had created an online account on a social networking website that bills itself as catering to those interested in bondage and sadism.