FBI alleges woman lied about whereabouts in fatal shooting of 13-year-old

A woman who was present when law enforcement officials arrested a teenager in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old now faces charges herself.

Mariah Lopez, 23, lied to FBI agents when questioned about her whereabouts when Brayden Walley, 13, was fatally shot Dec. 22 at a westside apartment complex, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court.

The complaint alleges a witness reported seeing Lopez, whose hometown was not listed, with Christian James Harrison, 19, when prosecutors allege the latter shot Walley multiple times at Parkview Terrace apartments, 1615 W. 59th St.

Harrison faces one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

One witness, Walley’s brother, told authorities that Lopez fled with Harrison after Walley was shot, according to the criminal complaint