FBI alleges woman lied about whereabouts during fatal shooting of 13-year-old

Lopez was present when deputy marshals arrested Harrison but denied to FBI agents that she was with him when Walley was shot, the document says.

“She asked why I was asking her questions because she did not know anything about a shooting,” an FBI agent wrote.

Rather, Lopez claimed she was with someone named “Joseph” when she ran into Harrison on either Dec. 23 or Dec. 24 near 21st Street and Garnett Road, according to the complaint.

Lopez reportedly told investigators that Harrison joined her and Joseph in the vehicle, with the latter taking them to the Locust Grove trailer.

She declined to change her statement despite being warned it was a crime to lie to law enforcement when they were investigating a crime, the complaint says.

Harrison faces a Feb. 22 jury trial.

