FBI alleges woman lied about whereabouts during fatal shooting of 13-year-old

A woman who was present when law enforcement officials arrested a teenager in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old now faces charges herself.
Mariah Lopez, 23, lied to FBI agents when questioned about her whereabouts when Brayden Walley, 13, was fatally shot Dec. 22 at a westside apartment complex, officials allege in a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court.
The complaint alleges that a witness reported seeing Lopez, whose hometown was not listed, with Christian James Harrison, 19, when prosecutors allege the latter shot Walley multiple times at Parkview Terrace apartments, 1615 W. 59th St.
Harrison faces one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country, and carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
One witness, Walley’s brother, told authorities that Lopez fled with Harrison after Walley was shot, according to the criminal complaint.
Members of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service arrested Harrison on Dec. 28 outside a trailer in Locust Grove, according to the criminal complaint.
Lopez was present when deputy marshals arrested Harrison but denied to FBI agents that she was with him when Walley was shot, the document says.
“She asked why I was asking her questions because she did not know anything about a shooting,” an FBI agent wrote.
Rather, Lopez claimed she was with someone named “Joseph” when she ran into Harrison on either Dec. 23 or Dec. 24 near 21st Street and Garnett Road, according to the complaint.
Lopez reportedly told investigators that Harrison joined her and Joseph in the vehicle, with the latter taking them to the Locust Grove trailer.
She declined to change her statement despite being warned it was a crime to lie to law enforcement when they were investigating a crime, the complaint says.
Harrison faces a Feb. 22 jury trial.