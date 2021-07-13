Father whose children died in hot pickup pleads guilty, could get three to six years in prison

A Tulsa man admitted Tuesday to two counts of child neglect in connection with the heat-related deaths of his two children who died after being trapped in a hot pickup last summer while he was passed out after using cocaine.
A plea agreement with prosecutors, which still requires judicial approval, calls for Dustin Lee Dennis, 32, to serve three to six years in federal prison followed by five years of post-custody supervision.
“I failed my children,” Dennis told the court. “I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, and because of that they died.”
Dennis was initially arrested by Tulsa police on two counts of second-degree murder after his children Tegan, 4, and Ryan, 3, died June 13, 2020, after getting into their father’s pickup while unsupervised just after noon that day in the 1700 block of East 61st Street.
Dennis told police he found his children in his locked pickup after having been passed out for about four to five hours in his home and waking up to find them gone.
Dennis’ state charges were dismissed after it was learned that one of the children was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the other was eligible to become a member, qualifying the case for federal prosecution due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
That ruling and subsequent decisions by a state appellate court found that crimes involving Native Americans within the Five Tribes' reservations could not be prosecuted by the state of Oklahoma.
A federal grand jury indicted Dennis on Aug. 7 on two counts of child neglect in Indian Country.
A superseding indictment filed March 4 added Dennis' brother, Michael Scott Dennis, to the case and a series of drug-related charges.
A grand jury charged both Michael and Dustin Dennis with multiple counts related to using a cellular telephone to text about obtaining cocaine just before the children died.
In one text, one day before the children died, the brothers discussed plans to use cocaine and play video games at Michael Dennis’ home.
In the series of subsequent texts on June 12, Dustin tells Michael that he will have to bring his two youngest children because his mother could not watch them.
A neighbor's surveillance video showed Dustin Dennis returning home with his two children about 1 a.m. June 13, 2020.
Dennis told police initially that he drove to a nearby convenience store around noon June 13, 2020, with his two children and returned with them before falling asleep.
But prosecutors said Tuesday during Dennis’ sentencing hearing that a neighbor’s surveillance video indicated that he was alone when he left the house shortly after noon June 13 to go to the store.
A prosecutor said the video indicated that Dennis returned home in his pickup about 10 minutes later. Surveillance video showed the two children go outside the home alone about 10 minutes later after opening the garage door themselves.
The children then set off the truck alarm while trying to get into the vehicle.
After about 10 minutes, the children tried again to enter the truck, this time doing so successfully.
Dennis said he found his children inside the truck after waking up about five hours later after falling asleep. The temperatures outside that day reached 90 degrees.
The children’s mother, who lived outside Tulsa, told the judge she wished Dennis received more prison time but was OK with the plea agreement “if that is the most he gets.”
“Dustin Dennis was irresponsible and reckless," Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement. "He prioritized using cocaine while his young children, Ryan and Tegan, were in his home and failed to protect them from harm. My office remains committed to prosecuting perpetrators of child neglect and abuse.”
Dennis is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10.
Michael Dennis still faces 15 counts of use of a cellular telephone while participating in illegal drug activity.
His trial date is scheduled for Aug. 9.