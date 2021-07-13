Father whose children died in hot car pleads guilty, could get three to six years in prison

A Tulsa man admitted Tuesday in federal court to two counts of child neglect in connection with the heat-related deaths of his two children, who died after being trapped in a locked, hot truck last summer.
A plea agreement with prosecutors, which still requires judicial approval, calls for Dustin Lee Dennis, 32, to serve three to six years in federal prison followed by five years of post-custody supervision.
“I failed my children,” Dennis told the court. “I didn’t do what I was supposed to do and because of that they died.”
Dennis was initially arrested by Tulsa Police on two counts of second-degree murder after his children, Tegan, 4, and Ryan, 3, died June 13, 2020 after entering their father’s truck while unsupervised just after noon that day in the 1700 block of East 61st Street.
Dennis told police he found his children in his locked pickup truck after passing out for about four to five hours in his home and waking up to find them gone.
Dennis’ state charges were dismissed after it was learned that one of the children was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the other was eligible to become a member, qualifying the case federally due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
The ruling and subsequent decisions by a state appellate court found that Native Americans who were involved in a crime that occurred within the Five Tribes reservations could not be tried by the state of Oklahoma.
A federal grand jury indicted Dennis Aug. 7 on two counts of child neglect in Indian Country.
A superseding indictment filed March 4 added Dustin’s brother, Michael Scott Dennis to the case and a series of drug-related charges.
A grand jury charged both Michael and Dustin with multiple counts related to using a cellular telephone to text about obtaining cocaine just prior to the children dying.
In one text, one day before the children died, Dustin and Michael discussed plans to do cocaine and play video games at Michael’s home.
In the series of subsequent texts on June 12, Dustin tells Michael that he will have to bring his two youngest children because his mother could not watch them.
A neighbor surveillance video showed Dennis returning with his two children about 1 a.m. June 13, 2020.
Dennis told police initially that he drove to a nearby convenience store around noon June 13, 2020 with his two children and returned with them before falling asleep.
But prosecutors said Tuesday during Dennis’ sentencing hearing that a neighbor’s video surveillance camera indicated Dennis was alone when he left the house shortly after noon June 13 to go to the store.
A prosecutor said the video indicated Dennis returned home about 10 minutes later in his pickup. Surveillance video showed the two children exit the home alone about 10 minutes later after opening the garage door themselves.
The children then set off the truck alarm while trying to enter the vehicle.
After about 10 minutes, the children tried again to enter the truck, this time doing so successfully.
Dennis said he found his children inside the truck after waking up about five hours later after falling asleep. The temperatures outside that day reached 90 degrees.
The children’s mother, who lived outside Tulsa, told the judge she wished Dennis received more prison time, but was OK with the plea agreement “if that is the most he gets.”
Dennis is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10.
Michael Dennis still faces 15 counts of use of a cellular telephone while participating in illegal drug activity.
His trial date is scheduled for Aug. 9.