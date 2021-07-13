Father whose children died in hot car pleads guilty, could get three to six years in prison

A Tulsa man admitted Tuesday in federal court to two counts of child neglect in connection with the heat-related deaths of his two children, who died after being trapped in a locked, hot truck last summer.

A plea agreement with prosecutors, which still requires judicial approval, calls for Dustin Lee Dennis, 32, to serve three to six years in federal prison followed by five years of post-custody supervision.

“I failed my children,” Dennis told the court. “I didn’t do what I was supposed to do and because of that they died.”

Dennis was initially arrested by Tulsa Police on two counts of second-degree murder after his children, Tegan, 4, and Ryan, 3, died June 13, 2020 after entering their father’s truck while unsupervised just after noon that day in the 1700 block of East 61st Street.

Dennis told police he found his children in his locked pickup truck after passing out for about four to five hours in his home and waking up to find them gone.

Dennis’ state charges were dismissed after it was learned that one of the children was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the other was eligible to become a member, qualifying the case federally due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.