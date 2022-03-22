Father, two sons now face murder charges in 2019 Delaware County murder

A Delaware County man faces a federal murder charge along with two of his sons in connection with the 2019 shooting death of another man and wounding of a woman.

James William Buzzard, 49, was named in a second, superseding indictment filed Monday and made public Tuesday in Tulsa federal court.

Buzzard's two sons, Cody Dwayne Buzzard, 28, and Dakota Chase Buzzard, 20, were previously charged and also named in the most recent indictment. All three are from Grove.

All three previously faced state charges in Delaware County District Court in connection with the Aug. 1, 2019 shooting death of Jerry Tapp, 48, of Jay.

But state charges were dismissed in March 19, 2021 under the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling after it was determined the Buzzards were all members of the Cherokee Nation and the murder occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation boundaries.

The Buzzards now all face charges of first-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country and carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The assault charge relates to a non-life threatening gunshot wound suffered by Tapp’s girlfriend during the assault.

Cody Buzzard was initially indicted Aug. 16 in federal court. His brother Dakota was added as a defendant Sept. 22. James Buzzard was indicted Monday.

An affidavit submitted in support of a federal criminal complaint seeking the arrest of James Buzzard outlined conflicting stories from the two of the three men regarding Tapp’s death.

Dakota Buzzard reportedly told county investigators days after the homicide that all three Buzzards drove to Tapp’s residence in Jay and waited for him to come home.

Dakota Buzzard told investigators that his father grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and shot Tapp from the car after he arrived.

He told investigators they planned to shoot Tapp in retaliation for his shooting his sister “a few years ago.”

A statement released by the Delaware County sheriff in 2019 said investigators thought the shooting was in retaliation for a 2015 incident in which Tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle driven by the older Buzzard and wounded a juvenile girl.

However, during a recorded 2019 Delaware County jail telephone call between James Buzzard and his mother, talk revolved around a different shooter, according to a federal complaint that sought James Buzzard’s arrest.

“If you are telling me that I got to tell the truth tomorrow, then Cody was the shooter,” adding that “the forensic evidence is going to show it anyway. … They have the gun, … (and) all the shells are going to show Cody’s fingerprints,” James Buzzard is quoted as saying.

Prosecutors alleged the Buzzards aided and abetted one another to shoot and kill Tapp and then shoot his girlfriend.

James Buzzard was initially charged by criminal complaint in February 2022 and was ordered detained pending further criminal proceedings.

The two brothers are also being detained in jail pending trial.

