Father of two children who died after being trapped in hot vehicle sentenced to prison

A Tulsa man who said he “failed his children” after they died, trapped in a hot pickup while he slept, was sentenced to prison Monday while his brother received probation.
Dustin Lee Dennis, 33, will serve four years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Dennis pleaded guilty in July to two counts of child neglect in connection with the heat-related deaths of his two children, Tegan, 4, and Ryan, 3.
The two died after getting into their father’s pickup June 13, 2020, outside his home in the 1700 block of East 61st Street.
Dennis told police he found his children in his locked pickup after having been passed out for about four to five hours in his home and waking up to find them gone.
Dennis originally faced second-degree murder charges in state court. Those charges were dismissed after it was learned that one of the children was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the other was eligible to become a member, qualifying the case for federal prosecution due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
A federal grand jury indicted Dennis on Aug. 7, 2020, on two counts of child neglect in Indian Country in the U.S. District for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
A superseding indictment filed March 4 added Dennis’ brother, Michael Scott Dennis, 50, to the case and a series of drug-related charges.
A grand jury charged both Michael and Dustin Dennis with multiple counts related to using a cellular telephone to text about obtaining cocaine just before the children died.
In one text, one day before the children died, the brothers discussed plans to use cocaine and play video games at Michael Dennis’ home.
In the series of subsequent texts on June 12, Dustin tells Michael that he will have to bring his two youngest children because his mother could not watch them.
A neighbor’s surveillance video showed Dustin Dennis returning home with his two children about 1 a.m. June 13, 2020.
Michael Dennis received 18 months probation after pleading guilty in July to one count of misdemeanor drug possession.
Ten years ago: Milestone 5.7 earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
On Nov. 6, 2011, a milestone 5.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County in central Oklahoma.
It was topped five years later by a 5.8 magnitude temblor on Sept. 3, 2016, which led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County, and state oil and gas industry regulators to order the shutdown of disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.
Insurers paid out $1.5 million in claims related to the 2011 Prague earthquake, which at the time was the most in seismicity damages paid in Oklahoma for a single event, according to Insurance Department data analyzed by the Tulsa World.
Here are the largest earthquakes in the state by county, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.