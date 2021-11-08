Father of two children who died after being trapped in hot vehicle sentenced to prison

A Tulsa man who said he “failed his children” after they died, trapped in a hot pickup while he slept, was sentenced to prison Monday while his brother received probation.

Dustin Lee Dennis, 33, will serve four years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Dennis pleaded guilty in July to two counts of child neglect in connection with the heat-related deaths of his two children, Tegan, 4, and Ryan, 3.

The two died after getting into their father’s pickup June 13, 2020, outside his home in the 1700 block of East 61st Street.

Dennis told police he found his children in his locked pickup after having been passed out for about four to five hours in his home and waking up to find them gone.

Dennis originally faced second-degree murder charges in state court. Those charges were dismissed after it was learned that one of the children was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the other was eligible to become a member, qualifying the case for federal prosecution due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

A federal grand jury indicted Dennis on Aug. 7, 2020, on two counts of child neglect in Indian Country in the U.S. District for the Northern District of Oklahoma.