Father of 3-month-old who suffered severe burns, multiple fractures wanted on child-neglect charge

Police are searching for man whose 3-month-old child was burned over 35% of its body and who had a fractured skull and fractured ribs, the Sapulpa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Taylor Reece Ryon, 27, was charged with one count of child neglect in Tulsa County District Court on March 30, records show. Court records list his home address as Guthrie.

Ashley Paulhamus, 25, who is listed in court records as a Tahlequah resident, is charged with the same crime along with Ryon. Sapulpa police said the child's mother has already been arrested.

A warrant for both of their arrests was issued on March 30 when the charges were filed, court records show.

Sapulpa police said the baby had severe burns, a fractured skull and several fractured ribs. The date of the alleged neglect was March 1.

Anyone who knows where Ryon can be located is asked to call the Sapulpa Police Department at 918-224-3862 or 918-216-1801 or by email at msole@sapulpapolice.gov.