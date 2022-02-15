Father, authorities still looking for answers months after man found dead outside Turley home

She was able to check on Williams when she returned from the school about 9:15 a.m., and she realized he was dead.

Williams, 41, reportedly had been trying to reach the woman the night before via phone calls and left her voicemails.

Roebuck said Tuesday she couldn't disclose the content of the voicemails, but she said they allow investigators to know that Williams was alive at least until about 1 a.m.

Goudeau described his only son as a nice person who would help anybody. Williams worked for a moving company and had a son of his own in his 20s as well as a fiancee who has six children, he said.

"He was a good kid," Goudeau said, reflecting on Williams' childhood years. "I only had to give him one whoopin' his whole life."

That whoopin' came when Goudeau arrived at a pool and found his son and nephew swimming in the deep end despite Goudeau's having ordered them not to before he arrived.

Williams was close to that cousin and grew up with him as if he was a brother, Goudeau said, but he was one of the many loved ones Williams saw die throughout his lifetime.