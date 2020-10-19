Fatal shooting of tribal member, 19, in Muskogee prompts federal investigation

A fatal shooting in Muskogee prompted police to contact the FBI for a homicide investigation in Indian Country.

According to a news release, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a shots-fired call in the 400 block of West Augusta.

Officers found 19-year-old Bradley Dillon in the front yard with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Saint Francis Muskogee, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dillon is reportedly a member of a federally recognized Native American tribe. After a Supreme Court decision earlier this year, jurisdiction for major crimes involving tribal members in Indian Country now falls to federal court.

According to the police news release, the FBI took over the investigation into Dillon's murder.

