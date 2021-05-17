Fatal shooting occurs at north Tulsa store

A man was fatally shot outside a north Tulsa convenience store Monday evening.

Police said two men who entered the parking lot separately at Jerrod’s Grocery on 36th Street North near Hartford Avenue had a confrontation of some kind and that one of them was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m.

The shooter stayed at the scene and talked to police when they arrived, said Lt. Brandon Watkins of the Homicide Unit. He said the man was being cooperative in the investigation.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, which police were viewing Monday night.

The deceased man's name has not yet been released.

