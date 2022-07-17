 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Fatal shooting at Center of the Universe under investigation, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal shooting scene at the downtown landmark known as the Center of the Universe, according to an early Sunday news release.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a call from a security guard in the area near Archer and MLK Boulevard, Sgt. Tyler Turnbough wrote in the release. The guard reported hearing multiple gunshots from the Center of the Universe and seeing "people running all around."

Evidence recovered by officers at the scene reportedly included casings indicating "multiple rounds from different weapons had been fired."

Around 3:10 a.m., Tulsa police dispatched officers to Hillcrest Medical Center upon reports a shooting victim with life-threatening wounds had arrived by private car.

Witnesses in the private car said the shooting had occurred at the Center of the Universe, Turnbough wrote in the release, adding witnesses are still being interviewed and the investigation is still ongoing.

People are also reading…

August 2021 video: Rival gangs 'seem to be shooting it up,' Tulsa police chief says: 'It is a community issue'

Read more at tulsaworld.com: Former gang member speaks out after wave of shootings in Tulsa

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Siblings arrested for larceny of residence

Siblings arrested for larceny of residence

Police say the homeowner noticed around 4 a.m. Thursday that a generator, a weed eater, and a chainsaw were missing from his garage. He filed a police report and later noticed that the generator appeared for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Officers worked with the home owner to set up a meet with the suspect and fictional buyer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert