Fatal shooting at Center of the Universe under investigation, Tulsa police say

Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal shooting scene at the downtown landmark known as the Center of the Universe, according to an early Sunday news release.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a call from a security guard in the area near Archer and MLK Boulevard, Sgt. Tyler Turnbough wrote in the release. The guard reported hearing multiple gunshots from the Center of the Universe and seeing "people running all around."

Evidence recovered by officers at the scene reportedly included casings indicating "multiple rounds from different weapons had been fired."

Around 3:10 a.m., Tulsa police dispatched officers to Hillcrest Medical Center upon reports a shooting victim with life-threatening wounds had arrived by private car.

Witnesses in the private car said the shooting had occurred at the Center of the Universe, Turnbough wrote in the release, adding witnesses are still being interviewed and the investigation is still ongoing.

August 2021 video: Rival gangs 'seem to be shooting it up,' Tulsa police chief says: 'It is a community issue'