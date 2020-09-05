 Skip to main content
Fatal assault at downtown bus station began with racial slur, detectives say

This man, who was identified as Harlan Hardiman and arrested on Saturday, is accused of dealing a fatal blow to a man who reportedly called him a racial slur at the downtown Tulsa Transit bus station on Thursday. 

 Courtesy

A Tulsa man was jailed on a federal complaint Saturday after police say he assaulted a man who disparaged him with a racial slur and then left him to die. 

Detectives released a surveillance footage capture of Harlan Hardiman, who was unidentified then, on Friday, saying he punched Barry Harrell once the night before at the downtown Tulsa Transit bus terminal, 319 S. Denver Ave., and kept walking. 

Harrell, 66, reportedly hit his head on pavement when he fell, and he was unconscious when police arrived on scene. He later died at a hospital. 

A police officer on patrol Saturday recognized Hardiman from a phpto detectives shared and brought him in for questioning. 

During an interview with Tulsa Police homicide detectives and FBI agents, Hardiman, a 50-year-old Black man, said Harrell, a Creek tribal member, called him a racial slur. 

Hardiman was booked on a manslaughter complaint. 

Harrell is the city's 55th homicide victim this year. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

