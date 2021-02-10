Family slain in Sand Springs double murder-suicide identified

Enzbrenner said they asked the woman to come to the scene.

When she arrived, he said, she gave them permission to go inside but then told them that when she had been on the phone with her husband, she'd heard what sounded like a gunshot. She told police that he then said, "How do you like that?"

At that point, police officers went inside and found the man and the two girls dead, he said, adding that they also found a handgun.

Enzbrenner said in the news release Wednesday that police believe they know the motive for the shootings and that the family is aware of it but that police will not be releasing that information to the public.

Officers were called to the family’s home one time in 2017 related to domestic issues, but no arrests were made, he said.

Tuesday’s killings were the second multiple murder-suicide to occur in the city since Jan. 30, when the bodies of two toddlers and their parents were found in their home in the Sunburst Estates Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane.

Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross, 31, killed Anastacia “Staci” Lynn Smith, 41; River Gale Ross, 4; and Piper Ann Ross, 2, before killing himself either early that morning or the night before, Enzbrenner said previously.