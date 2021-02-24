Family-owned Flo's Burger Diner victim of early morning burglary

It's as if the new year took one look at the struggle and hardship that was 2020 for a small family-owned diner east of downtown Tulsa and offered a single sentiment: "Hold my beer."
Such was the humor-laced exasperation Flo's Burger Diner owner Brandy Adkins expressed just hours after her beloved benevolent business was burgled.
A suspected thief shattered a window at the restaurant near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday before making an apparent beeline to the cash register and taking off with it in hand.
Staff was planning to come in later than normal due to some prep they finished up the night before, Adkins said, and her landlord was first to alert her to the broken window. She pulled up her surveillance camera feed while she was stuck in traffic, and upon seeing the absence of the register, she started crying.
“Why would you steal from a small mom and pop?” Adkins said. "Why come to a family-owned business? We’re already struggling enough."
It's the first time in eight years of business Adkins has experienced such a loss, and besides money from the operating drawer, the register contained donations for the restaurant's free meal event.
Every month, Flo's staff cooks up a generous helping of a family meal — think fried chicken, spaghetti or breakfast for dinner — and passes out plates to anyone who joins them, free of charge or question.
Adkins thinks the thief had visited before. His face was covered, but his mannerisms were familiar, she said, and he didn't look around before walking to the register, which isn't visible from the outside of the store.
His truck, as well, sparked some recognition.
"We honestly think it's from a family meal, of all times," Adkins said. "Why he decided to do that to me, I have no idea.
"If he was in that bad of need he could’ve come in here and asked. People donate for a reason.”
Although she's still caught in a bit of disbelief, Adkins said she won't let the actions of one person ruin her faith in humanity. Community support has already begun flowing in as news of the break-in circulates.
Tears brimmed in her eyes when a woman with a carful of kids dropped off a bag of change and cash at the drive-through window, she said. On it was written their family name "loves Flo's."
Another woman brought in a cash donation from an area neighborhood association.
“People walking in, giving things that they don’t even have themselves," Adkins said. "That’s enough to break you down.”
But she would still like to see justice.
Adkins planned to post the surveillance video to her social media pages in hopes someone will be able to identify the man after she sent the footage to a police detective, who told her its "exceptional" quality made the case promising.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
Donations to Flo's monthly meals can be made through Paypal chefadkins82@gmail.com or CashApp $flosplates, or at the restaurant at 2604 E. 11th in Tulsa.