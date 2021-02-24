Family-owned Flo's Burger Diner victim of early morning burglary

Adkins thinks the thief had visited before. His face was covered, but his mannerisms were familiar, she said, and he didn't look around before walking to the register, which isn't visible from the outside of the store.

His truck, as well, sparked some recognition.

"We honestly think it's from a family meal, of all times," Adkins said. "Why he decided to do that to me, I have no idea.

"If he was in that bad of need he could’ve come in here and asked. People donate for a reason.”

Although she's still caught in a bit of disbelief, Adkins said she won't let the actions of one person ruin her faith in humanity. Community support has already begun flowing in as news of the break-in circulates.

Tears brimmed in her eyes when a woman with a carful of kids dropped off a bag of change and cash at the drive-through window, she said. On it was written their family name "loves Flo's."

Another woman brought in a cash donation from an area neighborhood association.

“People walking in, giving things that they don’t even have themselves," Adkins said. "That’s enough to break you down.”

But she would still like to see justice.