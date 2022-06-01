Family of man who died after repeated stun gun shocks settles lawsuit with city of Tulsa

A judge Wednesday expressed support for two settlement agreements reached in a civil lawsuit brought on behalf of a man who died following an encounter with police during which he was shocked multiple times with a stun gun.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil III said at the conclusion of a fairness hearing in Tulsa federal court that he would issue written orders “very soon” which approve the settlements in the case, brought by the family of Joshua Harvey.

Harvey, 25, died at a hospital three days after two Tulsa Police officers used stun guns to shock him multiple times at a downtown bank while trying to detain him Aug. 24, 2018.

Harvey’s estate filed a civil rights lawsuit in 2020, naming the city of Tulsa, the officers involved in Harvey’s arrest, former Police Chief Chuck Jordan and the ambulance company that treated Harvey, American Medical Response Ambulance Service Inc.

Heil said the fairness hearing was required under state law since a portion of the court settlement is designated to go to Harvey’s minor child.

“I do find the settlement represents the best interests of the child,” Heil said.

The city of Tulsa has agreed to pay $175,000 to Harvey’s estate to settle its portion of the civil lawsuit, according to court records.

In November, Harvey’s estate reached an undisclosed settlement with the ambulance company that treated and transported him to a local hospital following his arrest.

The agreements both call for 70% of the settlement proceeds to be deposited in an interest-bearing bank account to be available for his minor son when he turns 18.

Roma Presley, Harvey’s mother, will receive the remaining 30% of the settlement proceeds after attorney fees and costs.

Presley, who is special administrator of Harvey’s estate, said she will use the proceeds to help fund a nonprofit organization that promotes outreach for substance abuse and mental health awareness.

Harvey suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to court documents.

Prior to the encounter with police, witnesses said Harvey had been ranting and ripping off his clothing near the Arvest Bank at Fifth and Main streets.

Witnesses said a glass door to the bank that was magnetically held shut shattered when Harvey forced it open about the same time police reached the unarmed man.

One officer used a stun gun on Harvey after the man ran into the bank building. A second officer soon followed suit.

Police deployed their stun guns on Harvey a total of 27 times, according to court records.

Alethea Carroll, Harvey’s aunt and adoptive mother to his son, said she understood she would receive nothing from the settlement and that it precluded her from litigating the issue again in the future.

An Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report determined Harvey’s probable cause of death was due to a cardiovascular condition exacerbated by drug use and exertion.

Court records indicate the cash settlement will be paid from the city’s sinking fund, an account established to pay legal settlements through ad valorem taxes.

The city of Tulsa has enough surplus revenue in its sinking fund that it can afford to pay the settlement in full rather than in installments, according to court records.

A city of Tulsa spokeswoman declined to comment on the settlement.

