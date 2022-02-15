Family, authorities looking for answers months after man found dead outside Turley home

The father of a man killed in Turley almost five months ago is asking his son's killer to come forward as investigators reach the end of their leads.
"I just need this solved so I can get my grieving over," said James Goudeau, father of the late James "J.J" Williams who was found dead of stab wounds in a car outside a friend's home in September 2021.
"I just want to know why they did it," Goudeau told the Tulsa World on Tuesday. "I mean, the Lord says to forgive people, but you can't forgive people if you don't know what's going on or who did it."
Goudeau, 60, offered his contact to the news media through the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office last week as detectives reached the last of their tips.
The agency has been working the case since it began the morning of Sept. 20, 2021, when a woman described as Williams' friend found him stabbed to death inside his car outside her home.
The woman, who lives near 56th Street North and Lewis Avenue, noticed Williams sitting in his vehicle in her driveway when she was rushing a child to school that morning, TCSO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said then.
Then woman told detectives she had never let Williams inside her home because of her young children, Roebuck said.
She was able to check on Williams when she returned from the school about 9:15 a.m., and she realized he was dead.
Williams, 41, had reportedly been trying to reach the woman the night before via phone calls and left her voicemails.
Roebuck said Tuesday she couldn't disclose the content of the voicemails, but she said they allow investigators to know that Williams was alive at least until about 1 a.m. that morning.
Goudeau described his only son as a nice person who would help anybody. Williams worked for a moving company and had a son of his own in his 20s as well as a fiancé who had six children, he said.
"He was a good kid," Goudeau said, reflecting on Williams' childhood years. "I only had to give him one whoopin' his whole life."
That whoopin' came when Goudeau arrived at a pool and found his son and nephew swimming in the deep end despite Goudeau ordering them not to before he arrived.
Williams was close to that cousin, Goudeau said, and grew up with him as if he was a brother, but he was one of the many loved ones Williams saw die throughout his lifetime.
That cousin was eventually murdered, Goudeau said, joining Williams' older half-sister who died in a drive-by shooting when she was 15.
Williams' mother died about six years ago, he said.
Williams was most recently on probation after spending several couple-year sentences in and out of prison on drug- or alcohol-related charges, addictions which Goudeau figured were influenced in some way by the trauma his son experienced. In one of his court filings, Williams wrote that he "self-medicated" for depression, anxiety, bipolar and schizophrenia disorders.
Goudeau said he doesn't know what his son was doing that night or who he may have been with, but he finds the circumstances of his death bewildering.
"Somebody just ain't tellin' the truth," he said. “And I just want to know the answers. I just need to know what happened."
Anyone with information on Williams' death is asked to call TCSO Detective Murray at 918-596-8673 or contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.