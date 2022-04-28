Explosive found after man leads Bixby police on chase from traffic stop

After officers found an explosive in a vehicle after a police chase early Thursday, a tribal citizen was arrested and federal investigators have taken over the case.

Bixby Police Officer Seth Adcock said a vehicle was observed speeding southbound on Memorial near 126th Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver eluded.

The pursuit ended in the parking lot of Kimberly Clark's plant in Jenks, where the suspect was taken into custody. Jenks Police also responded once the pursuit entered their jurisdiction.

According to Adcock, officers found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device in the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad took over processing the scene, he said.

The suspect is a member of a Native tribe, Adcock said, so the investigation now falls to federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

