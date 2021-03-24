Estate of woman who died in city jail sues city, jail operator

“To establish a system where some lay person decides, ‘hey, maybe it’s time to call an ambulance,' that’s the only system they had, to rely on untrained jail detention staff to make a decision whether or not a person should be sent out to a hospital or an EMT should be called,” Smolen said.

“That was the extent of their system and I believe that a system like that is unconstitutional,” Smolen said. “I believe a system like that is destined to fail at providing a constitutionally sound level of medical care for citizens who find themselves in the jail.”

The state Medical Examiner’s office ruled Ward died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease that was exasperated by cocaine toxicity.

Pneumonia, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity and chronic tobacco and cocaine abuse contributed to her death, which was classified as accidental, according to the report.

Ward was the first person to die in the city jail. The lockup, which opened in 2018, was the city’s answer to ongoing squabbles with Tulsa County officials regarding the costs of holding detainees who were arrested only on city misdemeanor charges in the county jail.