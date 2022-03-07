Estate of man killed in crosswalk while leaving fair sues city

A lawsuit filed in district court on Friday alleges that Tulsa's "failure" to maintain landscaping and proper lighting along a city street was the "direct and proximate" cause of the death of a pedestrian in October.

Jose Luis Calzada-Gutierrez, 51, was leaving the Tulsa State Fair just after twilight on a Sunday evening, Oct. 3, when a vehicle struck him in a crosswalk on 15th Street at Urbana Avenue just outside Expo Square Gate 8.

Traffic along 15th Street is not controlled at the intersection or at several others that connect the event grounds to adjacent neighborhoods, but crosswalks are denoted by painting on the pavement and brightly-colored pedestrian warning signs with arrows that point to the crosswalks. The speed limit along the four-lane street with a raised median is 40 mph.

The petition, brought by Calzada-Gutierrez's estate, says the driver whose vehicle struck him could not see the pedestrian warning sign at Urbana Avenue because the lighting in the area is poor and the sign was obstructed by overgrown tree branches.

The driver, described in a police report as distraught, told officers he was looking forward through his windshield and driving about 35 mph when he suddenly saw someone walking in front of his vehicle. He said he braked and swerved left to try to avoid hitting the pedestrian but that it was too late.

A witness who was driving behind the vehicle that struck Calzada-Gutierrez told police he saw the pedestrian before the crash and hoped the other driver did, too, according to the report.

Police and city officials investigated a wide range of possible contributing factors but didn't pinpoint any as the sole cause of the collision.

A city official drove down 15th Street the day after the crash and noted that vegetation was blocking some of the pedestrian crossing warning signs for westbound drivers, and city crews trimmed back several branches along the street.

In the petition filed on behalf of Calzada-Gutierrez's two adult daughters, attorney Todd Tucker wrote that the city denied a tort claim in January on the grounds that the city was not aware of a potentially hazardous condition at the crossing and that the pavement markings were clearly visible.

Pursuant to the Oklahoma Governmental Tort Claims Act, a municipality has governmental immunity and is not liable for unknown conditions, according to an interoffice correspondence Tucker provided to the World that denotes the city's legal counsel recommending the claim be denied.

"The City was not aware of, and had not received notification of, any problem or improper condition at this location prior to the date and time of the incident alleged," the letter states.

Tucker provided to the World copies of emails from a concerned resident beginning in April 2021 to City Councilor Kara Joy McKee that warn of a "perfect storm" brewing on 15th Street near the fairgrounds.

In the email, the resident laments a number of traffic accidents and potentially dangerous circumstances created by the roadway's design, including the visual barrier of the raised median and the placement of some crosswalks at the apexes of hills along the rolling street. The email does not mention landscaping or poor lighting.

The resident forwarded the email to the councilor again in July reminding her of the problem ahead of the fair.

The only response visible from a city representative in the provided email chain came from a council aide the day after Calzada-Gutierrez's death, when the resident forwarded the email chain to McKee's City Council email address a third time. In a reply, the aide promised to present the issue to McKee "as soon as possible."

Carson Colvin, a city spokesman, said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Upon receipt of the Police Department’s traffic collision report, the city partnered with Public Service Company of Oklahoma to install street lights on each side of the five crosswalks across 15th at Urbana, Sandusky, Quebec, New Haven and Louisville avenues. Their installation was at no cost to the city, and the city was working to determine the status of that project Monday.

The city also proposed installing “rectangular rapid flashing beacons,” or RRFBs, at each crosswalk. RRFBs allow pedestrians to push a button to make warning lights flash while they’re crossing the street. They already are installed in several high pedestrian-traffic areas around the city, such as Cherry Street and Brookside.

The city was seeking grants to at least partially fund five RRFBs, which are about $20,000 a set, for the strip in late October. The city was working to determine the status of that funding Monday.

