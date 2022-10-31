EMSA to pay $10.5 million as part of court settlement

EMSA, the ambulance system that serves the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas, has agreed to pay $10.5 million to its former ambulance services provider to settle a lawsuit.

The payment settles all claims between the Emergency Medical Services Authority and American Medical Response Ambulance Service Inc., which sued each other amid a falling out in 2020.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, EMSA has agreed to pay $10.5 million to AMR from the funds held by EMSA in mitigation of the claims made in the lawsuit and in dispute between the parties, according to a statement from EMSA.

EMSA, a public trust, had contracted with AMR since 2013 to provide emergency and nonemergency services in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas. AMR staffed EMSA-owned ambulances and provided management services under the contract.

EMSA went to Tulsa federal court in September 2020, claiming that AMR had failed to pay $16 million it owed EMSA from excess profits the company allegedly made dating back to 2015.

EMSA claimed that AMR owed it $16,039,895 under a “gain sharing” clause in the contract. The clause, according to the lawsuit, provided for AMR to pay EMSA any profits that exceeded 10% in a fiscal year.

The lawsuit claimed that AMR should have made payments to EMSA under the clause for the previous four years.

A Texas federal prosecutor charged that a similar arrangement between EMSA and another contractor amounted to an illegal kickback, but that case was settled out of court in 2018 with no determination on that point.

AMR countersued the next month, asking a judge to seize the $16 million in dispute on its behalf.

Since Dec. 1, 2020, EMSA has stopped using a contractor to provide ambulance services and now uses its own employees.

A spokesman for AMR could not be reached for comment.

