EMSA sues ambulance provider

EMSA has gone to court to try to extract $16 million that it says it’s owed from its ambulance service provider, American Medical Response Ambulance Service Inc.

The dispute is over a clause in its contract that was also part of a separate, unrelated 2017 Anti-Kickback/False Claims Act civil lawsuit involving EMSA, an acting, Texas U.S. attorney and a different ambulance company.

EMSA claims in its lawsuit filed Wednesday in Tulsa federal court that AMR has failed to pay EMSA over $16 million it owed from excess profits the company made dating back to November 2015.

“While we regret having to take legal action against AMR, we must act in the best interest of the Oklahomans we serve, which includes being fiscally responsible with patient and taxpayer dollars,” said Wiley Williams, chairman of the EMSA Board. “EMSA’s number one priority remains to provide the highest quality emergency medical care possible, and I want to emphasize that this lawsuit will not result in any interruption to EMSA’s services.”

EMSA claims AMR owes it $16,039,895 under a “Gain Sharing” clause in its contract with AMR.

The clause, according to the lawsuit, provides for AMR to pay EMSA any profits that exceed 10% in a fiscal year.