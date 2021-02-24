Emergency responders swarm north Tulsa home after false shooting call

A shooting call that sent emergency responders bustling to a north Tulsa house on Monday yielded nothing but a confused elderly man.
"I imagine with all the police pointing guns at his house he was a bit frightened," Tulsa Police Capt. Mike Williams said.
There was no victim suffering a gunshot wound and no homicidal man threatening to shoot anyone who dared come near like an anonymous caller had reported just after 11 a.m.
It was a classic false call, an instance of so-called swatting, and it sent a large emergency response to the home of an unsuspecting victim.
Police don't yet know who placed the call, but Williams emphasized the danger of the criminal act. Just three years ago, Wichita, Kansas, police shot and killed a man on his own front porch while responding to what they had been told was a homicide and hostage situation, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Thanks to Tulsa police policies and training, the situation in the 6700 block of East Haskell Street unfolded just like it should have, Williams said.
Officers surrounded the home while emergency medical responders waited nearby and they attempted to make contact with anyone inside via a public address system from a patrol vehicle.
Soon, the elderly resident "peeked out."
"We motioned for him to come out, and he came out," Williams said.
After a quick frisk and the man's invitation to search his house for victims, the latter of which was "extremely nice on his part," Williams said, the man was free to go, and police rolled out.
Such calls are usually made by bored children, Williams said, and although such a response is necessary in case the call rings true, "it's waste of manpower."
"Meanwhile, our calls (waiting) continued to climb," Williams said of devoting officers to the scene.
In hindsight, none of the call information lined up, Williams said. The first phone line traced to an internet address, and an additional caller who reported hearing the gunshot pinged to a location out of earshot of the scene.
Investigators will try to track down those responsible, Williams said, but it can be a tall task.
