Emergency responders swarm north Tulsa home after false shooting call

Soon, the elderly resident "peeked out."

"We motioned for him to come out, and he came out," Williams said.

After a quick frisk and the man's invitation to search his house for victims, the latter of which was "extremely nice on his part," Williams said, the man was free to go, and police rolled out.

Such calls are usually made by bored children, Williams said, and although such a response is necessary in case the call rings true, "it's waste of manpower."

"Meanwhile, our calls (waiting) continued to climb," Williams said of devoting officers to the scene.

In hindsight, none of the call information lined up, Williams said. The first phone line traced to an internet address, and an additional caller who reported hearing the gunshot pinged to a location out of earshot of the scene.

Investigators will try to track down those responsible, Williams said, but it can be a tall task.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.