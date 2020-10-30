 Skip to main content
Eight arrested in Broken Arrow prostitution sting

Eight arrested in Broken Arrow prostitution sting

Broken Arrow police arrested eight women in a prostitution sting earlier this week.

The women, ranging in age from 22 to 47, were arrested between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday after undercover detectives responded to their online advertisements for sex acts and invited them to a local hotel. 

"Once a deal was made and money was exchanged an arrest team entered the room," officers wrote in arrest affidavits for the women.

The eight were booked into jail after detectives determined they were acting independently and not under the thumb of a human trafficker through a “thorough” investigation, a news release states.

All but one of the women gave Tulsa addresses during booking, and two had outstanding warrants. Officers also recovered methamphetamine, heroin and assorted pills, the release states.

Although some dark websites have been dismantled or ridden of prostitution ads, several continue to thrive, Broken Arrow police spokesman Officer Chris Walker said, and the department’s Special Investigation Unit is committed to targeting both consumers and advertisers.

The unit focuses on vice and street level crimes involving drugs, illegal guns, prostitution and organized criminal activity. 

Walker said the unit has done “John stings” in the past, where the demand aspect of the cycle is addressed, but he couldn’t divulge whether the unit planned to do another soon.

“We’re not just targeting prostitutes," Walker said. "We're also targeting demand. In doing this, prostitutes won’t come out here when they see, hey, you got a good chance of getting busted in Broken Arrow.”

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

