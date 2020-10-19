East Tulsa couple held at gunpoint during home-invasion robbery

A couple was held at gunpoint during a home-invasion robbery at their east Tulsa home Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. Sunday from a home in the area of 31st Street and 129th East Avenue.

The homeowner said he heard the doorbell and went out through the garage to see who was there, police said in a press release. He told officers that a man wearing a mask over his mouth and chin then pointed a gun at his head and demanded that he go back inside.

The homeowner was being held at gunpoint when a second intruder entered the home and held a gun on the man's wife. The two got away with the couple's vehicle and possibly the man's wallet, police said.

He reportedly was injured in a fall during the home invasion but later declined medical attention, police said.

