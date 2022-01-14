DUI alleged: Tulsa man arrested, charged with manslaughter in July collision

A Tulsa man has been charged with manslaughter on allegations that he was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a wreck, that killed one of his passengers last summer.

Jeremy Kyle Malicott, 45, was arrested Friday and booked into the Tulsa County jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of David Shane Crockett, 42, of Stillwater.

Malicott was charged Friday with first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Crockett was dead in the passenger seat of a wrecked Ford F100 and Malicott was being treated by EMSA personnel when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrived in the 7100 block of West 51st Street about 8:15 p.m. July 28, according to an affidavit. The pickup was halfway off the road with significant damage to the front and passenger side, a trooper wrote in the affidavit.

A Berryhill firefighter at the scene told troopers he could smell alcohol on Malicott's breath.