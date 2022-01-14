DUI alleged: Tulsa man arrested, charged with manslaughter in July collision

A Tulsa man has been charged with manslaughter on allegations that he was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a wreck, that killed one of his passengers last summer.
Jeremy Kyle Malicott, 45, was arrested Friday and booked into the Tulsa County jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of David Shane Crockett, 42, of Stillwater.
Malicott was charged Friday with first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Crockett was dead in the passenger seat of a wrecked Ford F100 and Malicott was being treated by EMSA personnel when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrived in the 7100 block of West 51st Street about 8:15 p.m. July 28, according to an affidavit. The pickup was halfway off the road with significant damage to the front and passenger side, a trooper wrote in the affidavit.
A Berryhill firefighter at the scene told troopers he could smell alcohol on Malicott's breath.
Troopers then spoke to Malicott's girlfriend at the scene. She told troopers they had just left Malicott's mother's house and that she thought Malicott had drunk "a beer or two," according to the affidavit.
Troopers determined the vehicle ran off the road, then went back across the road when Malicott overcorrected, and ran off the roadway again, hitting an embankment on the north side of 51st Street.
A blood test conducted at a hospital more than two hours after the crash determined that Malicott's blood-alcohol content was 0.229, according to the affidavit.