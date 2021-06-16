Drumright man who defrauded $400,000 from oil-field company sentenced to 21 months

A Drumright man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after he admitted to defrauding his employer, an Illinois energy company, in excess of $400,000 in revenues.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan ordered David Owen West, 59, to serve a 21-month prison term followed by three years of post-custody supervision.

West pleaded guilty in February to three counts of a 30-count indictment that charged him with fraud and money laundering.

“David West ran two criminal schemes against his employer, Petco Petroleum, and pocketed more than $400,000 worth of stolen money and product,” said Acting U.S Attorney Clint Johnson. “West’s criminal acts and deceit finally caught up with him. This convicted felon will spend nearly two years in federal prison thanks to the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles McLoughlin, the special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation and the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Asset Forfeiture investigator Don Shoemake, and retired FBI special agent Daniel Risner.”

The grand jury indictment issued in September alleged that West stole oil and gas products while working for Petco Petroleum, an Illinois company that hired him to manage wells and hire vendors and service companies to maintain the company’s wells.