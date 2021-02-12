Drumright man pleads guilty in $400,000 oil field fraud scam

A Drumright man indicted on multiple fraud and money laundering charges pleaded guilty Friday in Tulsa federal court.

David Owen West, 59, admitted to defrauding an Illinois energy company for whom he worked for years following his indictment.

West, at his change of plea hearing, confessed to two mail fraud counts and one money laundering count as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

“David West was a trusted employee for close to 30 years at Petco Petroleum,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores, said in a statement to media. “He violated that trust by engaging in schemes to defraud his employer as West helped himself to more than $400,000 of the company’s money.”

A grand jury initially named West in a 30-count indictment unsealed Oct. 6.

The indictment alleged West, while working for the Illinois oil and gas company between 2013 and 2017, caused losses totaling more than $400,000 to the company through theft and fraud.

A grand jury in December named West in a superseding indictment that added two more mail fraud counts, bringing the total to 27 counts along with the five original counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.