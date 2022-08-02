Driver who eluded Sand Springs officers, OHP for over seven hours identified, will be charged

The driver who eluded Sand Springs police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers for more than seven hours on Monday has been identified and will be charged with multiple offenses, authorities said.

Brandon Beaty, 31, and two women were apprehended Monday evening after a daylong search that began after a larceny from the Sand Springs Tractor Supply store.

Police will ask that he be charged with eluding officers while endangering others, possession of a stolen vehicle, running a road block, petit larceny from a retailer and driving under suspension, Sand Springs Assistant Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said.

Sand Springs officers notified the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about 10:20 a.m. Monday that officers were in pursuit of a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. 412 and had entered Pawnee County, and after an OHP trooper attempted a tactical vehicle intervention, the Tahoe spun out and crashed into the OHP vehicle, OHP Trooper Eric Foster said.

The fleeing car, which police say was driven by Beaty, then rammed a Sand Springs police car. A Sand Springs officer or officers then fired shots and hit the Tahoe, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Beaty ditched the SUV about two miles away and escaped on foot.

He and the two women were found walking along U.S. 412 near the Westport airport and Keystone Lake about 5:30 p.m., the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said.

Enzbrenner said Beaty is in the Sand Springs municipal jail on complaints related to the pursuit. He could also be facing charges from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The women, who are not in custody and were not suspects in the Tractor Supply larceny, could be charged with joyriding, authorities said.