Driver of stolen pickup pursued by OHP is 14; victims killed in resulting crash are identified

The victims killed when a stolen pickup pursued by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers barreled into their SUV in east Tulsa on Thursday have been identified as a woman and a girl, and authorities have said the driver of the stolen vehicle was a 14-year-old boy.

Lanise Dade, 31, of Tulsa was driving an SUV with two children inside, a girl and boy, on 109th East Avenue when her vehicle was T-boned at 21st Street, the OHP reported Friday.

Dade and the girl died as a result of the collision, and the boy was taken to a hospital.

The pickup driver, a 14-year-old boy, reportedly attempted to flee on foot but collapsed near the crash site. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

The agency did not identify any of the juveniles or release the juvenile victims' ages.

The pursuit began about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Coweta when a witness at a car wash flagged down a state trooper and said a pickup had just been stolen. The trooper chased the pickup, but the driver refused to stop, later evading several stop sticks meant to disable the vehicle, troopers said Thursday.