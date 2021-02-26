Driver of stolen pickup pursued by OHP is 14; victims killed in resulting crash are identified

The victims killed when a stolen pickup pursued by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers barreled into their SUV in east Tulsa on Thursday have been identified as a woman and a girl, and authorities have said the driver of the stolen vehicle was a 14-year-old boy.
Lanise Dade, 31, of Tulsa was driving an SUV with two children inside, a girl and boy, on 109th East Avenue when her vehicle was T-boned at 21st Street, the OHP reported Friday.
Dade and the girl died as a result of the collision, and the boy was taken to a hospital.
The pickup driver, a 14-year-old boy, reportedly attempted to flee on foot but collapsed near the crash site. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer, according to a Highway Patrol news release.
The agency did not identify any of the juveniles or release the juvenile victims' ages.
The pursuit began about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Coweta when a witness at a car wash flagged down a state trooper and said a pickup had just been stolen. The trooper chased the pickup, but the driver refused to stop, later evading several stop sticks meant to disable the vehicle, troopers said Thursday.
"The trooper pursued the suspect out of Coweta and into the city of Tulsa," the OHP release states. "The suspect fled on several city streets and eventually turned eastbound on East 21st Street South."
Tulsa police officers assisted troopers in the pursuit when it reached the city limits but terminated their efforts before the collision.