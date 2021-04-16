Driver arrested in Muskogee County drug-related collision that killed Arkansas woman

An Arkansas woman was killed early Friday morning in Muskogee County collision, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Valerie Blake, 23 of Rogers, Arkansas, and two others were passengers in a 2003 BMW 325 driven by a 54-year-old man from Springdale, Arkansas when the vehicle, traveling west on I-40 east in Muskogee County, departed the roadway to the right and struck several trees, OHP reported.

The other two passengers, a 34-year-old man from Springdale and a 22-year-old woman from Rogers, were pinned in the vehicle for 25 minutes, troopers said, before they were freed by the Warner Fire Department.

Blake was transported to a Muskogee hospital with internal injuries, where she later died, troopers said.

The other woman passenger was taken to a Tulsa hospital in "good condition" with internal, head and leg injuries. The male passenger was taken to a Muskogee hospital for internal and arm injuries and later released.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a Muskogee hospital and treated for injuries before he was released and taken to the Muskogee County jail.

Troopers said only the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but none of the passengers were ejected. Road conditions during the collision were wet from rain, an OHP report said.