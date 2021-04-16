Driver arrested after Muskogee County crash that killed Arkansas woman

An Arkansas woman was killed early Friday in what Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers attributed to a drug-related DUI in Muskogee County.

Valerie Blake, 23, of Rogers, Arkansas, was a passenger in a 2003 BMW 325 that ran off the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 about 4 miles east of Warner and struck some trees about 1:30 a.m., the OHP reported.

Blake had internal injuries and was taken to a Muskogee hospital, where she died, troopers said.

Two other passengers, a 34-year-old man from Springdale, Arkansas, and a 22-year-old woman from Rogers, were pinned in the vehicle for 25 minutes before they were freed by the Warner Fire Department, troopers said.

The other woman was taken to a Tulsa hospital in good condition, and the man was taken to a Muskogee hospital and later released, the OHP reported.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Springdale, Arkansas, was treated at a Muskogee hospital and then was taken to the Muskogee County jail. Troopers allege in their report that the crash was caused by his driving under the influence of illegal drugs.

Troopers said only the driver was wearing a seat belt. The highway was wet from rain at the time of the crash, the OHP reported.