Driver accused of hit-and-run involving police car arrested on child endangerment, DUI complaints

A Broken Arrow woman accused of hit-and-run involving an officer's vehicle has been arrested by Tulsa police on felony complaints including eluding, child endangerment and DUI.

About 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a police officer said she was checking on a large gathering of people outside when she witnessed a driver strike her parked cruiser.

The officer returned to the cruiser to pursue the fleeing motorist, later identified as Stephanie Ann Manning, 31. When Manning stopped the vehicle, officers said she refused to follow commands to exit and had to be extracted physically.

A child found inside the vehicle was taken into protective custody while state officials helped identify family to care for the child, according to a police news release.

In addition to the felony complaints, Manning faces a charge of driving without a license. She remains held in Tulsa County jail on bonds totaling $60,800.

Manning is facing a federal court sentencing later this month after a May 2020 arrest stemming from a road rage incident in which she allegedly shot at a vehicle after a collision in Broken Arrow.