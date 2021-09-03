Donation to Oklahoma School for the Deaf made in honor of graduate who was killed on bicycle in Broken Arrow

A 19-year-old Broken Arrow man's legacy is sure to live on at the Oklahoma School for the Deaf after his family provided a $15,000 donation to the school this week.

Dallas Lowry, then a recent graduate of the school, was critically injured while riding his bike to work in the early morning hours of June 10 when a vehicle struck him in the 7700 block of South Elm Place and fled a short distance away.

Lowry later died of his injuries, and the driver, who told police she was afraid to stop, was charged in Tulsa County District Court with leaving the scene of a collision involving injury and driving without a driver's license. Kylah Pumphrey is next due in court in October.

The donation will be used to assist award-winning OSD students each year with whatever they need most, officials said, such as transportation, education expenses or an initial rent payment for an apartment.

Lowry boasted outstanding involvement in sports, academics and extracurricular activities while at the school.