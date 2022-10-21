Domestic violence 'viewed as low-level crime' in statistic-topping state, Tulsa County: 'That's crazy to me'

Oklahoma statutes that outline the punishment for people convicted of cruelty to animals and domestic abuse look surprisingly similar.

But, as members of a panel to bring awareness to domestic violence lamented Thursday, the crimes carry one glaring difference: Animal cruelty is a felony. Domestic abuse can be a misdemeanor.

“The running joke (when she worked at an Oklahoma prison) was: ‘If you get mad, don’t kick your dog; go slap your girlfriend or your wife,’” DVIS case manager Sandy Leatherman said. “That’s crazy to me.

“(Our laws) say a lot about how we think about our women and our victims.”

Some types of domestic violence — domestic assault and battery with a dangerous or deadly weapon, some repeated domestic offenses and abuse committed against a pregnant woman — are now felonies, but the contrast still drew an audible reaction across Hodges Bend coffee shop and bar downtown, which was filled with domestic violence advocates and survivors.

Changes the Oklahoma Legislature could make to chart a different course for the state, which has one of the highest rates in the nation at which men killed women in 2020, were only one point attendees took away from Domestic Violence Intervention Services’ inaugural community talk.

DVIS announced that the program, “Conversations to Confront Violence,” will be held across the community in different iterations over the next year to correspond with national awareness months, including National Stalking Awareness and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January; Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April; and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in June.

Thursday’s event recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and was framed around the theme of the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s Week of Action with the social media hashtag #Every1KnowsSome1.

“It clearly happens at every socio-economic level,” Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said as one of four panelists and a survivor of domestic violence herself.

DVIS Chief Development Officer Cathy Wilkie rattled off a number of statistics from 2020, which she said were the most recent data available:

Tulsa County saw the highest rates of abuse in the state, with nearly 13 of every 1,000 residents reporting domestic abuse.

Oklahoma’s total of 138 domestic violence-related deaths in 2020 represented a 44% increase over 2019 figures.

Oklahoma law enforcement saw nearly 27,100 cases of abuse by family members, current or former partners, or roommates — the highest number in at least 20 years.

DVIS has several resources available to help victims of such situations before they turn deadly, including an emergency shelter where survivors can stay up to 45 days; transitional housing available rent-free up to two years; a kennel for pets; free counseling; and necessities such as food and clothing, Wilkie said. And DVIS also provides rehabilitative services to batterers, another DVIS representative said.

But the panel focused on barriers victims might face in reaching out for help, how those could be removed or mitigated, and how bystanders, friends and loved ones can recognize the signs of abuse and step in to help.

“When you are in trauma, you don’t think clearly,” Keith said. “You can’t see a path forward.”

Domestic abuse tends to exist in patterns of behavior meant to intimidate, control or hurt its victims, and it doesn’t always leave physical bruises, panelists said. Most instances go unreported as abusers manipulate their victims into believing a number of lies, including that it’s not a big deal, it’s the victim’s fault or that they’ll change.

“I think if we were to include those (unreported offenses) in the numbers that we’re talking about, we’d be talking about significantly more than even the really mind-blowing numbers that Cathy read,” domestic violence survivor and panelist Caroline Shaw said.

Tulsa Police Department Family Violence Unit Detective Amy Hall told the crowd her five-detective unit is on pace to receive more than 10,000 domestic violence cases this year, a significant increase from prior years. And it seems, she said, that not only is the number of cases rising but also the level of violence.

Tulsa World records indicate that at least 15 of the city’s 62 homicides so far this year were domestic violence-related, and — unfortunately, Hall said — no one seems to care until someone’s dead.

“Domestic violence is still viewed as just a low-level crime,” Hall said. “’Somebody just got hit, eh; somebody just got slapped, eh. … Happens all the time, right?’

“Until … it just gets worse and worse and worse.”

Hall said she was appalled when she learned that strangulation is not an 85% crime, which is a rule reserved in Oklahoma law for certain violent offenses. Those convicted of those crimes must serve at least 85% of their prison sentences before becoming eligible for parole.

“Anybody who knows anything about strangulation knows that that’s the last one shot (for a victim to get out),” Hall said, citing studies that have closely correlated choking and domestic homicide.

Lori Gonzales, vice president of advocacy services at DVIS, said research has also indicated that people who attempt to strangle intimate partners are dangerous to the community as a whole.

“They’re your mass shooters; they’re your cop killers,” she said. “I mean, if somebody is willing to look at somebody and try to choke the life out of ‘em, they are dangerous, so as society we need to come together and hold our elected officials accountable in pushing (effective legislation) through.”

Leatherman, DVIS’s later-in-life advocate, said the most important things witnesses to domestic abuse and friends and family of victims can do are exhibit vigilance when something seems to be awry and continue to support the victim.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility,” Leatherman said. “If you think something’s not right, trust your gut. It’s OK to check on somebody; it’s OK to call and maybe have some law enforcement come by to do a welfare check if you think something’s happening. It’s OK to call DVIS or Child Protective or Adult Protective Services. It’s better to call and it not be something than to not call and it be something.

“You just have to be that support, because we know victims — it takes a long time for them to leave. Don’t give up on them, because they’re going to need you when they decide.”

