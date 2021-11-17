Domestic assault suspect at large; police seek man who reportedly attacked wife and her brother with knife

Tulsa police are seeking a man who is accused of attacking his wife and her brother with a knife Wednesday morning.

Emmanuel Mata Herrera is believed to have fled the scene near Harvard Avenue and Admiral Place driving a black 2017 Honda CRV, Lt. Brett Bilyeu wrote in a news release.

Dispatch received a 911 call about 6:45 a.m. from a 7-year-old girl who said "her dad was killing her mom and that her dad was acting crazy," Bilyeu wrote.

Officers were responding to the home in the 3200 block of East Easton Street when one was flagged down by the occupants of a car near the 3300 block of East Admiral Place.

The man and woman inside, who were accompanied by the 7-year-old girl, were "bleeding profusely" from "severe lacerations" on their faces and told the officer they were assaulted by Mata Herrera at the Easton address.

The adults were taken to a hospital for treatment, and the child was placed with a family friend, the release states.

Officers learned that the woman and Mata Herrera, her husband, were arguing when the woman called her brother to pick up her and her daughter from the residence.