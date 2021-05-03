District attorney frustrated after Tulsa County judge grants probation to man found guilty of rape

"We do have the concern at the back of our head of: 'Do we put the victim through this in hopes of getting a win? Or do we try to be a bit more conservative?'" Nutt said. "But we were always of the opinion that, if it wasn't going to get worked out, we were going to go for it (at trial) and take the community's temperature on how they feel about a case like this."

Phillips, though, said he believed that the District Attorney's Office's public expression of frustration about the resolution of the case is "political posturing — nothing more."

Kunzweiler responded Monday evening and described his reaction as "disappointment" that a person jurors found guilty of a violent crime is not in prison.

"Mr. Kunzweiler is a politician," Phillips said. "He knows how to play the game where he appears 'tough on crime' with the media but allows his office to make the same plea offers he's so upset about when the media calls."

Holmes historically has declined to elaborate on her decisions outside the courtroom but has made comments from the bench. Nutt said that did not occur Friday.