District attorney declines to file charges against Tulsa BLM activists; city now considering charges

Officer Danny Bean, a spokesman for the Tulsa Police Department, said investigators presented possible charges to the state against the individuals alleged to be responsible for the painting outside City Hall as well as an earlier painting along Greenwood Avenue, but Kunzweiler said he declined “everything sent over.”

City Prosecutor Shelton Benedict is reviewing potential municipal charges in the case of City Hall, Brooks said, but she said she had no information on the Greenwood case.

The city removed the Greenwood mural in a previously postponed resurfacing project after unsuccessfully seeking for months to find a legal way to let it remain without allowing an influx of other messages to be painted on city streets.

Bean said investigators are also looking into the Black Lives Matter and anti-police sentiment graffiti that surfaced at the Center of the Universe, a downtown landmark, the same day as the painting in front of City Hall.