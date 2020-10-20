District attorney declines to file charges against Tulsa BLM activists; city now considering charges

Many factors, such as the severity of a crime and a suspect’s actions upon contact, determine what complaints an officer applies and presents to prosecutors when investigating a crime, Bean said, and it’s up to prosecutors to determine what charges should be pursued.
Bean said officers investigate all reported instances of graffiti, and he said similar charges have been filed in the past.
Police arrested a serial spraypainter on malicious injury to property charges about this time last year after
a swastika was painted outside a left-leaning business, and the defendant was later convicted in state court.
“Every instance is going to be different,” Bean said.
Featured video: Black Lives Matter rally in front of Tulsa's City Hall
City of Tulsa employees power wash and shovel a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood.
Tulsa Police officers tag off tarps, paint cans, and other supplies as evidence after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A city of Tulsa employee power washes a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood.
A City of Tulsa employee power washes a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A City of Tulsa employee power washes a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood.
Yellow paint sits on a protestors hand after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Yellow paint runs down a street while a City of Tulsa employee power washes a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood.
A protestor waves goodbye to friends in front of Tulsa City Police officers after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
City of Tulsa employees power wash and shovel a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
City of Tulsa employees power wash a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A City of Tulsa employee power washes a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Tulsa Police officers mark tarps, paint cans, and other supplies as evidence after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A protestor walks past Tulsa Police carrying an upside down American Flag, a signal of distress, after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A Tulsa Performing Arts Center employee power washes yellow paint off the sidewalk after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City President Sheri Dickerson speaks during a protest on Saturday. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood.
IAN MAULE photos, TULSA WORLD
City of Tulsa employees power wash and shovel a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Tulsa Police officers block entrance to a street after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood.
City of Tulsa employees power wash and sweep a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A City of Tulsa employee power washes a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A protestor waves goodbye to friends in front of Tulsa City Police officers after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Paint covered tarps, paint cans, and other items sit in a trash cane after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A City of Tulsa employee power washes a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A protestor walks past Tulsa Police carrying an upside down American Flag, a signal of distress, after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Yellow paint runs down a street while a city of Tulsa employee power washes a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood.
Protestors pray as Tulsa Police block off a street after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
City of Tulsa employees power wash and shovel a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
City of Tulsa employees power wash and shovel a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Yellow paint runs down a street while a City of Tulsa employee power washes a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Community leader Tyrance Billingsley speaks during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Tulsa Police block off a street where protestors painted a new Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall while protestors leave during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Cornell J Padilow, of Tulsa, speaks during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
City of Tulsa employees power wash a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Tulsa Police officers mark tarps, paint cans, and other supplies as evidence after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Oklahoma Democratic Party chairperson Alicia Andrews speaks during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Tulsa Police block off Second street where protestors painted a new Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall while protestors leave the site during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood.
IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Counter protesters and spectators watch protesters from a bridge after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors pray as Tulsa Police block off a street after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Counter protestors walks through downtown after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
City of Tulsa employees power wash a Black Lives Matter mural that protestors painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A group of armed counter protesters stand behind Tulsa Police officers after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A protestor sits in the grass with yellow paint on their shoes after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A group of armed counter protesters stand in a group after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Jeanna Acosta and Nancy Moran, both of Tulsa, hold a Black Lives Matter banner in front of a Faith & Blue march in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City President Sheri Dickerson speaks during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City President Sheri Dickerson speaks during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A Tulsa Police Officer walks across a newly painted Black Lives Matter Mural in from of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A Black Lives Matter mural that was painted in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors open up cans of paint while preparing to paint Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A group of armed counter protesters stand in a group after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A protestor is arrested by Tulsa Police officers after failing to move from the street after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A protestor walks past Tulsa Police carrying an upside down American Flag, a signal of distress, after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A protestor is arrested by Tulsa Police officers after failing to move from the street after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A protestor walks past Tulsa Police carrying an upside down American Flag, a signal of distress, after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Jeanna Acosta and Nancy Moran, both of Tulsa, hold a Black Lives Matter banner in front of a Faith & Blue march in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors pour paint into a stencil while painting a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Cornell J Padilow, of Tulsa, speaks during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors carry out a stencil while preparing to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Black Lives Matter demonstrators paint the letters "BLM" outside Tulsa's City Hall on Saturday.
Protestors paint Black Lives Matter in front of Tulsa City Hall on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Protestors lay out a stencil while preparing to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Cornell J Padilow, of Tulsa, speaks during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors open up cans of paint while preparing to paint Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Jeanna Acosta and Nancy Moran, both of Tulsa, hold a Black Lives Matter banner in front of participants of the Tulsa Faith and Blue Prayer March in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Community leader Tyrance Billingsley speaks during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors carry out a stencil while preparing to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors pour paint into a stencil while painting a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Jeanna Acosta and Nancy Moran, both of Tulsa, hold a Black Lives Matter banner in front of Tulsa Faith and Blue Prayer March participants in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Yellow handprints sit on a metal pole after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Community leader Tyrance Billingsley speaks during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Protestors lay out a stencil while preparing to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A protestor is arrested by Tulsa Police officers after failing to move from the street after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
A Tulsa Police Officer walks across a newly painted Black Lives Matter Mural in from of Tulsa City Hall during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Police arrest two men during a Black Lives Matter Rally in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after Black Lives Matter protestors painted BLM on the street. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Police block east Second street in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday after Black Lives Matter protestors painted BLM on the street during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Police block east Second street in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday after Black Lives Matter protestors painted BLM on the street during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Police block east Second street in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday after Black Lives Matter protestors painted BLM on the street during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Police arrest two men during a Black Lives Matter Rally in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after Black Lives Matter protestors painted BLM on the street. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Police block east Second street in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday after Black Lives Matter protestors painted BLM on the street during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Two armed men, dressed in military style clothing watch Tulsa Police and Black Lives Matter protestors on east Second Street in Tulsa after Black Lives Matter protestors painted BLM on the street. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Staff Photographer
Protestors gather to say a prayer as Tulsa Police block east Second street in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday after Black Lives Matter protestors painted BLM on the street during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Tulsa Police Lt. Chris Witt walks near the BLM letters that were painted in the street in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after Black Lives Matter protestors painted the message on the street during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Police block east Second street in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday after Black Lives Matter protestors painted BLM on the street during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
