Diocese honors efforts of man injured while confronting an attempted intruder at Holy Family

Catholic Diocese of Tulsa leaders are honoring the efforts of a man who was injured while confronting an attempted intruder whose actions forced a lockdown Wednesday at Holy Family Cathedral School.

That man, front desk attendant Rod Notzon, is recovering, according to the Very Rev. Gary D. Kastl. In a statement, Kastl said Notzon was attacked with what appeared to be a sword by a man who tried to enter locked doors at the cathedral around 4 p.m.

"During this time, students were on the front steps of the Cathedral taking school pictures," the school's rector said, adding that faculty and staff were able to move the students inside safely.

At some point while the school was locked down, the armed man went down the alley between the school and the cathedral and threw two lit Molotov cocktails on the building. The explosives burst into flames, police said, and Kastl said the fire damaged some south-facing windows.

No children were harmed, according to law enforcement, but Kastl said Notzon had cuts to his hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"The individual never approached nor made his way into the school," Kastl said of the intruder, expressing "sincere admiration" for Notzon's efforts.

The man, later identified by police as Daniel Christopher Edwards, 48, was apprehended about 5:30 p.m. at the Reasor's supermarket at 71st Street and Sheridan Road. He reportedly had made a threat at the store and said he "had something worse than a bomb," police said.

He refused to comply with officers' commands, so an officer used a Taser to take him into custody, police said.

Kastl thanked law enforcement for their quick response and leadership.

"These situations are unsettling and invite us to healing and reflection," Kastl said in an invitation for the community to pray and heal with Holy Family on Friday.

A 9 a.m. Mass will be dedicated to healing for Notzon, followed by a Eucharistic procession. Priests, deacons and counselors will be available after Mass until 11:30 a.m.

Edwards remains in the Tulsa County jail on an FBI hold. Federal charges were filed against Edwards on Thursday alleging unlawful possession of an unregistered incendiary bomb.

A grand jury will determine whether the case will proceed against Edwards in U.S. District Court in Tulsa, according to a spokeswoman for the federal Northern District of Oklahoma.