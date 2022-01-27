Detective teaches Jenks parents how to protect children from online child predators

"As parents, you want to be able to pick out the bad guy in the trench coat," he said. "You want to go, 'That's him. That's the bad guy.' You can't do that anymore.

"You really can't identify who bad guys are, because they could be anybody: a school teacher, a cop, a lawyer, a doctor, a husband."

But Weis offered the parents and guardians a number of suggestions for how to protect their children.

Parents should monitor their children's activity on social media and enact privacy measures to keep would-be predators from learning personal information.

"Treat the connection to the internet like the door to your bedroom," Weis said. "How many of these guys (pointing to predator mugshots), if they knocked at your front door, would you let them in? None. That's exactly what you do when you allow your kid to have their phone and you're not paying attention.

"If you wouldn't let them in your house, why are you letting them in virtually?"

An important step when parents do suspect something may be wrong is to go straight to the police and not take matters into their own hands, he said.