Detective teaches Jenks parents how to protect children from online child predators

Jason Weis has put a number of child predators behind bars during his time with the Jenks Police Department and as a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office detective.
Most recently, he assisted in the apprehension of an Idaho man, Andrew Ostrega, who is awaiting arraignment in the Tulsa County jail on charges of engaging in sexual communication with a minor, indecent exposure to a child and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure.
Ostrega was arrested last May on allegations that he communicated with Weis, who was impersonating a teenage girl, online and sending "the girl" photos of his genitalia.
Speaking to a group of parents at Jenks West Intermediate School at Tuesday evening's Parent Night, Weis, the founder of the Demand Project — a nonprofit dedicated to protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation — explained that child predators can be found anywhere from online (he alleged that Ostrega used Instagram and Snapchat to talk to Weis' teenage-girl profile) to a child's hometown.
Weis showed the parents a jail booking photo of a man who they described as "clean cut, all-American" and said anyone can be a predator.
"As parents, you want to be able to pick out the bad guy in the trench coat," he said. "You want to go, 'That's him. That's the bad guy.' You can't do that anymore.
"You really can't identify who bad guys are, because they could be anybody: a school teacher, a cop, a lawyer, a doctor, a husband."
But Weis offered the parents and guardians a number of suggestions for how to protect their children.
Parents should monitor their children's activity on social media and enact privacy measures to keep would-be predators from learning personal information.
"Treat the connection to the internet like the door to your bedroom," Weis said. "How many of these guys (pointing to predator mugshots), if they knocked at your front door, would you let them in? None. That's exactly what you do when you allow your kid to have their phone and you're not paying attention.
"If you wouldn't let them in your house, why are you letting them in virtually?"
An important step when parents do suspect something may be wrong is to go straight to the police and not take matters into their own hands, he said.
In 2015, Weis, while he was at the Jenks Police Department, arrested soccer club coach Blake Ryan Lewis on allegations that he sent lewd messages to a 14-year-old girl on Facebook.
The girl's mother went to Weis, concerned after she saw Lewis, who was already in the child's life, send her daughter direct messages asking her to get a Snapchat account, Weis said.
As part of the investigation, Weis took control of the girl's social media accounts and started impersonating her. Lewis later sent the girl's account multiple photos of himself in his boxers and talked about inappropriate subjects, Weis said.
Lewis was later convicted of three counts of solicitation of a minor. The mother's concern and disclosure to police were instrumental in protecting her daughter, Weis said.
In other cases, child abusers would send Weis' teenage undercover profile videos and photos about sexual acts on the pretext of "teaching" the teen about sex, he said. Weis told the group of parents that teaching their children about sex themselves protects their kids from being taken advantage of.
"I know it's an uncomfortable topic to talk to your kids about sex," Weis said. "But if you don't, they (predators) will."
Most importantly when it comes to protecting children, Weis said parents should never blame their children.
Only 25% of children and teens who are targets of sexual predators tell their parents, Weis said, adding that that encourages predators even more. Children are more likely to tell their parents if someone is targeting them if they know their parents won't blame them.
"Don't blame your kids," Weis said. "These guys are master manipulators. They will do and say anything to get your kids to do anything."