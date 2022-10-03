Deputy seen punching teenager at Tulsa State Fair used 'force necessary,' commander says

A Tulsa County deputy seen in several viral videos punching a 17-year-old boy at the Tulsa State Fair over the weekend used "the force necessary" after the teen reportedly fought deputies and refused arrest, the fair commander for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was captured on video and first generated attention Sunday on YouTube with the title "Tulsa County Sheriff knocks out downed teenager."

That particular video did not show the deputy punching the teen, but a second video that began circulating on Twitter and TikTok on Monday afternoon does show the deputy punching the teen as he and a second deputy attempt to arrest him.

The second video also shows the two deputies appear to drag the boy's face on the pavement while they move him to put handcuffs on him.

In an interview with the Tulsa World, Capt. Mike Moore, Tulsa State Fair commander for the Sheriff's Office, said the teen reportedly was intoxicated, resisting arrest and used "vulgar, racist language" directed at a Black deputy.

He said "the deputies were required to use the force necessary" when the teen "continued to resist and continued to fight deputies."

The interview with Moore was conducted before the video of the punch and apparent face-dragging started circulating, but when shown and asked about the second video, a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman wrote in a text that "the facts Cpt. Moore gave in his interview still stand."

"Our deputies were waved down by several civilian fairgoers who pointed out that there was a male individual and a female individual in line for one of the rides and the male individual was acting extremely belligerent, being intoxicated and causing a large disturbance that concerned the citizen bystanders," Moore said.

Witnesses told responding deputies the boy was drinking a bottle of what appeared to be vodka and was hiding it in the back pack of the girl who was with him.

"Our deputies, naturally based on what the civilians were telling us … was going on and the disturbance, made contact with both of them," Moore said. "The male individual was immediately belligerent with our responding deputies. He was using vulgar language, racial language directed at an African American deputy. He was extremely intoxicated, had all the signs, so the deputies separated him from the line and away from the female."

Deputies discovered the bottle of vodka, which prompted the boy to try to flee.

"He attempted to take it from one of our deputies and run with it," Moore said. This, Moore said, was when the deputies used "the force necessary" to arrest the teen.

The teen reportedly assaulted one of the deputies in the groin from the ground, which Moore said was not visible in the video.

The teen was evaluated by medical personnel at Tulsa County Sheriff's Office command post at the fairgrounds.

"From what I was told, they were afraid of the dangerous level of intoxication, so he was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment," Moore said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will review the actions from the arrest in accordance with the agency's administrative process.

"It will be reviewed by our defensive tactics qualified instructors based on any techniques that we used," Moore said.

He also offered details about how security was handled behind the scenes after a shooting hoax was also reported over the weekend.

Moore said he was 20 yards away from where an alleged shooting did not occur Saturday night. Someone had yelled something shooting-related in a crowd, causing upwards of 300 festival goers to panic, he said in an interview with the Tulsa World on Monday.

The proximity of deputies made it "actually pretty easy" to conclude nothing happened, Moore said, and it took the deputies all of 10 minutes to reassure everyone that the ruckus was "a bunch of juveniles who decided to cause some mass panic."

“We had upwards of 15 deputies on the midway at the time that occurred,” Moore said.

Witnesses heard someone in the middle of the crowd yelling that someone had a gun or that someone was shot, he said, and then a large crowd of teenagers took off running, causing panic.

“I quickly looked around, and there were still people playing games and standing in line for the rides, and it became quite apparent that nothing had happened," Moore said.

"I had deputies sweep the entire area looking for any victims, looking for any evidence, talking to individuals, looking at rides or games or food stands for any kinds of bullet holes or anything, and there was none."